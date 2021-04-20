Where are you going?
Heidrun Meadery

11925 CA-1, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
| +1 415-663-9122
Point Reyes Station, CA

Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 4pm

When we found this place, we just had to check it out! I've never tasted mead before and this was the first meadery I've heard of. There isn't a sign outside the building, just an address and you drive through a gate to park in front of an old barn. We signed up for the tour and tasting.

On the tour, we were taken into the production room where the vats of honey were shown, and the bottling of the mead was explained. I liked how the tour started under a willow tree where we were invited to hear the symphony of bees as they buzzed about the blooms above. We also learned that the property was once a dairy farm and they've left all the buildings standing to use for mead production and the tasting room.

The owner experimented to find a way to create mead that wasn't too sweet and came up with a process to create a sparkling wine with starter imported from Champagne, France. With a light honey flavor, this sparkling mead is absolutely delicious and refreshing!

Definitely worth a taste if you are in the area.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

