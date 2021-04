Heidelberg Heidelberg, Germany

The right approach to Heidelberg If you're new in Heidelberg, do yourself a favor and walk along the far side of the Neckar first. From there, you'll be able to get the best views of the old city and Heidelbergschloß looming over it all. Plus, you get to cross the lovely 18th-century bridge and walk under the Brückentor, a remaining vestige of the old city walls.