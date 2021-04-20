Where are you going?
Heidelberg

Heidelberg, Germany
Heidelberg--view from the Schloss Heidelberg Germany

Heidelberg--view from the Schloss

On a sunny spring afternoon, the slope below the ruins of the castle in Heidelberg, where 'sheep may safely graze'...almost absurdly picturesque.

One of my most vivid childhood memories is of visiting this castle with an 'uncle and auntie'--close family friends during the years that we lived in Germany. (I was an 'army brat.') I clearly recall the clouds and cold, and the seemingly interminable steps up the hill from the town to the ruined castle. Twenty years later, I retraced those steps on a warm April day...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

