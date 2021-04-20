Heavenly Gondola 4080 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA

Photo courtesy of Heavenly Mountain Resort

Heavenly Gondola This engineering marvel whisks sightseers up Heavenly Mountain Resort in a mere 12 minutes, offering cheap thrills and panoramic lake views. On the uphill ride, be sure to disembark at the overlook and check out the view from 9,123 feet, which takes in Desolation Wilderness to the west, the Carson Valley and desert to the east, and the entire south-to-north expanse of Lake Tahoe. From the top of the gondola in winter, you can ski, ride, snowshoe, sled, or just enjoy a hot toddy at the lodge. In summer, make like a monkey on the ropes course—just expect to have sore triceps the next day.