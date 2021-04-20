Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Heavenly Gondola

4080 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Website
| +1 775-586-7000
Heavenly Gondola Lake Tahoe California United States
Heavenly Gondola Lake Tahoe California United States
Heavenly Gondola Lake Tahoe California United States
Heavenly Gondola Lake Tahoe California United States

Heavenly Gondola

This engineering marvel whisks sightseers up Heavenly Mountain Resort in a mere 12 minutes, offering cheap thrills and panoramic lake views. On the uphill ride, be sure to disembark at the overlook and check out the view from 9,123 feet, which takes in Desolation Wilderness to the west, the Carson Valley and desert to the east, and the entire south-to-north expanse of Lake Tahoe. From the top of the gondola in winter, you can ski, ride, snowshoe, sled, or just enjoy a hot toddy at the lodge. In summer, make like a monkey on the ropes course—just expect to have sore triceps the next day.
By Ann Marie Brown , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jackie Kenkeo
almost 7 years ago

Heavenly Gondola

you have to see Tahoe from above, and we did. it was awesome! I just have to come back in the winter and come up for skiing.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points