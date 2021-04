Heaven Sent Desserts 3001 University Avenue

Dessert place in North Park What I really like about Heaven Sent is the variety of goodies to be found in their shop. Cakes, cupcakes, torts, fruits, bread pudding, etc. Whatever your sweet tooth desires- you will find it here!



There's plenty of seating for everyone and after you're finished, you can stroll up and down University and check out the other shops in this North Park neighborhood.