Woodrose Cafe

Hearty, yummy, and Gluten-free friendly
To fortify ourselves for a drive through the redwood cathedrals on the Avenue of the Giants, we stopped for brunch at Woodrose. They say all the right things about sustainable food, which seemed to attract both hippies and hipsters. And it tasted delicious. My omelette had Niman Ranch beef, shiitakes, peppers, and cheese, and it came with potatoes and toast. Next time I'll try the pancakes, which were huge. And for gluten-free folks, they had bread, bagels, and a daily special of gf pumpkin spice cake. We were pleasantly surprised. Not surprising was the Grateful Dead on the stereo.