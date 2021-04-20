Heartwood Inn & Spa
320 Railway Ave E, Drumheller, AB T0J 0Y4, Canada
| +1 403-823-6495
Zeke's Famous French Toast BreakfastThe Heartwood Inn is the sort of place you hope you might come across when you imagine the perfect long road trip — warm, cozy, welcoming, with plenty of local charm. Each of the Inn's rooms is unique, the spa services exactly what the doctor ordered after a long day on the road (or exploring the Badlands and hunting for dinosaurs), while Zeke's famous French Toast Breakfast, pictured here, is the stuff of legend.
[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]