Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Heartwood Inn & Spa

320 Railway Ave E, Drumheller, AB T0J 0Y4, Canada
Website
| +1 403-823-6495
Zeke's Famous French Toast Breakfast Drumheller Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Check Availability >

Zeke's Famous French Toast Breakfast

The Heartwood Inn is the sort of place you hope you might come across when you imagine the perfect long road trip — warm, cozy, welcoming, with plenty of local charm. Each of the Inn's rooms is unique, the spa services exactly what the doctor ordered after a long day on the road (or exploring the Badlands and hunting for dinosaurs), while Zeke's famous French Toast Breakfast, pictured here, is the stuff of legend.

[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points