Herd of Zebras on Highway One

I was driving home from Hearst State Beach from the annual 5th grade end of year beach day, when I came across more zebras than I have ever seen on the Hearst Ranch. There were at least 50-60 zebras all heading south. I stopped to capture this rare event. Usually we only see one or two. Just a short drive up Highway One and it is almost as if you are on safari.