Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hearst Ranch

CA-1, San Simeon, CA 93452, USA
Website
| +1 805-927-4610
Wild Zebras at Sunset in California?! San Simeon California United States
Herd of Zebras on Highway One San Simeon California United States
Wild Zebras at Sunset in California?! San Simeon California United States
Herd of Zebras on Highway One San Simeon California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 4pm

Wild Zebras at Sunset in California?!

These zebras on the San Simeon ranch are the remains of Hearst's last herd of zebra, some of the many exotic animals Hearst once had on his lavish estate. It was so cool to see zebras roaming about on the California coast. You can also see giant elephant seals on the beach in San Simeon.
By Heather R Morgan

More Recommendations

Deidre Basile
almost 7 years ago

Herd of Zebras on Highway One

I was driving home from Hearst State Beach from the annual 5th grade end of year beach day, when I came across more zebras than I have ever seen on the Hearst Ranch. There were at least 50-60 zebras all heading south. I stopped to capture this rare event. Usually we only see one or two. Just a short drive up Highway One and it is almost as if you are on safari.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points