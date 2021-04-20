Heard Museum 2301 North Central Avenue

Photo by Ms More info Sun 11am - 5pm Mon - Sat 9:30am - 5pm

The Heart of Southwestern Culture in Phoenix The Heard Museum is a can't-miss cultural institution in Phoenix. Founded in 1929, the Heard details and celebrates American Indian art, history, and tradition through exhibitions, interactive learning, and festivals supporting American Indian artists—a great opportunity to gain deeper knowledge of Southwestern heritage. Phoenix/Flickr.