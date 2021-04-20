Heard Museum
The Heart of Southwestern Culture in PhoenixThe Heard Museum is a can't-miss cultural institution in Phoenix. Founded in 1929, the Heard details and celebrates American Indian art, history, and tradition through exhibitions, interactive learning, and festivals supporting American Indian artists—a great opportunity to gain deeper knowledge of Southwestern heritage. Phoenix/Flickr.
Native American Fashion at the Heard Museum
The Scottsdale satellite of Phoenix's Heard Museum permanently closed in May 2014.
At Heard Museum North, American Indian Fashion: From Lloyd Kiva New to Now is a look at how materials and design honor tradition while creating fresh statements on Native identity and culture. The Scottsdale location is a satellite of the larger Heard Museum in downtown Phoenix, known for its large collection of Native American artifacts and the annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
