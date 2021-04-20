Where are you going?
Healthy Horizons Beach Apartments

Hastings Main Rd, Bridgetown, Barbados
| +1 246-435-9195
Stay on the Beach in Barbados Bridgetown Barbados

Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
Stay on the Beach in Barbados

I live in Puerto Rico, right down from one of the most popular beaches in Rincon. But when I stepped off out of my beach rental in Barbados, the Caribbean was like a whole new world to me.

Clear waters, turquoise skies reflecting in the ocean, clean beautiful white sandy beaches, no trash.... paradise.

We stayed at the Healthy Horizons apartments, right down from the Accra Resort in Christchurch. Although our room wasn't facing the ocean, we literally just stepped foot outside the complex and were right there on the beach. I walked the beach every morning, practiced yoga outside, and jumped in the ocean to clean off afterwards.

If you're looking for a very affordable place in Christchurch, definitely check out these apartments. The hosts were fantastic, and so helpful when planning our stay!
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

