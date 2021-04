Healdsburg Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA

Mayberry West There's something about Healdsburg's grand old Queen Annes, stately Edwardians and rambling California farm houses that suggests another place and time. Walking around the warm, sun-dappled streets, you can't help but imagine the life you'd live here: leisurely chats at the barber shop, Fridays at the drive-in and I can only assume gobs of apple pie.