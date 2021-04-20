Where are you going?
Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site

Fort MacLeod, AB T0L 0Z0, Canada
Website
| +1 403-553-2731
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

First Nations Peoples of Alberta

Indigenous people called Alberta home for thousands of years before the arrival of European settlers, and their proud traditions can thankfully still be seen today by visitors. Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump is a great place to learn more about the Blackfoot people, how they once lived on the plains and how they carry on these traditions today.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Matt Long
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump, Alberta

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump was used for 5,500 years by the indigenous peoples of the plains to kill buffalo by driving them off the 36-foot high cliff. You can still see the cliff today along with an impressive museum all about the practice and the Blackfoot people.

