Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site

First Nations Peoples of AlbertaIndigenous people called Alberta home for thousands of years before the arrival of European settlers, and their proud traditions can thankfully still be seen today by visitors. Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump is a great place to learn more about the Blackfoot people, how they once lived on the plains and how they carry on these traditions today.
Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump, Alberta
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump was used for 5,500 years by the indigenous peoples of the plains to kill buffalo by driving them off the 36-foot high cliff. You can still see the cliff today along with an impressive museum all about the practice and the Blackfoot people.