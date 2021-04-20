Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump
Fort MacLeod, AB T0L 0Z0, Canada
| +1 403-553-2731
Photo by PhotoJBartlett/The Adventure Freelancer
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Head-Smashed-In Buffalo JumpFrom a distance, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump looks like any other Canadian Rockies foothill area, but closer inspection reveals a UNESCO World Heritage site that holds 6,000 years of First Nations (native peoples') history beneath its grassy surface.
Buffalo used to be plentiful on the great plains, and aboriginal peoples hunted the species for millennia by running them off steep cliffs throughout the foothills. Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump is the best preserved of these sites. The five-floor interpretive center, which is cleverly disguised in the hillside, is considered a Canadian Signature Experience for how it guides visitors through the area’s rich history chronologically.
