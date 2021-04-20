Where are you going?
He Xiangning Art Museum

9013 Shennan Ave, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053
Website
| +86 755 2660 4540
Visit China's Modern Art Scene Shenzhen China

This is just China's second modern art museum, and well worth a visit. A short ten-minute walk from Windows of the World and the Westin Hotel, you'll be sure to want cross over the land bridge that serves as the entrance to this museum.

Some of China’s best known painters regularly exhibit there, and more and more international artists can be found here as well. When I was last there, they had a beautiful joint exhibit of Chinese and Dutch painters.

Admission is a steal at just 20RMB, or you can go for free on Fridays.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

