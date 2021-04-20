Where are you going?
HC Slovan Bratislava, A.s.

Odbojárov 1295/9, 831 04 Nové Mesto, Slovakia
+421 2/333 350 11
Slovakia's top hockey team Bratislava Slovakia

Slovakia's top hockey team

As part of the KHL - Kontinental Hockey League - Slovan Bratislava play in their relatively new arena in the Slovak capital. The KHL has 26 teams from not only Slovakia but Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus and a few other eastern European countries.

The level of hockey is the best in Europe and just about on par with the NHL. So if you're in Slovakia during the hockey season, you can pick up a ticket for around 20 Euro and feel like you're back in the USA!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

