Hazelton Hotel 118 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON M5R 1C2, Canada

Hazelton Hotel Toronto’s first five-star hotel, the Hazelton, was designed by superstars Yabu Pushelberg and located in the well-heeled Yorkville neighborhood. The discreet, residential-style exterior is a perfect fit for this tree-lined neighborhood of private galleries, designer boutiques, and day spas. Walking into the lobby feels like stepping into a private members' club, albeit one with a splash of vintage Hollywood glamour. Art plays a starring role in the hotel, with its private collection of Canadian works displayed throughout. The generously-sized rooms are decorated in muted tones of purple and cocoa, with contrasting shades of cream and beige; bathrooms have stunning green marble detail and large tubs. Celebrity chef Mark McEwan’s restaurant, ONE, is a popular place for the Hollywood elite to see and be seen during film festival season.