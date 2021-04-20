Hazel Home 420 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403, USA

Uncover A Vintage Treasure At Hazel Home Hazel Home is an antique shop in downtown Wausau that has the cheery quality of a kid’s bedroom, and not just because toys are dotted about the store. Model planes hang artfully above musical instruments, nostalgic patches, mid-century knick-knacks, and ornate light fixtures. Shelves hold shiny old car parts and stacks of colorful books, yellowed with time. Flags and artwork fit together like mismatched puzzle pieces on the walls. And yet, despite this described chaos, it’s somehow relaxing to explore it all.

