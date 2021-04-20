Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hazel Home

420 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403, USA
Website
| +1 715-551-5166
Uncover A Vintage Treasure At Hazel Home Wausau Wisconsin United States

Uncover A Vintage Treasure At Hazel Home

Hazel Home is an antique shop in downtown Wausau that has the cheery quality of a kid’s bedroom, and not just because toys are dotted about the store. Model planes hang artfully above musical instruments, nostalgic patches, mid-century knick-knacks, and ornate light fixtures. Shelves hold shiny old car parts and stacks of colorful books, yellowed with time. Flags and artwork fit together like mismatched puzzle pieces on the walls. And yet, despite this described chaos, it’s somehow relaxing to explore it all.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points