Haystack Rock
Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, OR 97145, USA
Mussel beachYou know how we hold our breath when we go underwater? Mussels hold their water when the tides recede, as happens here on the misty and moody and every now and then sunny Oregon coast. Later we popped into a seafood place down the road. The mussels were from New Zealand.
almost 7 years ago
Haystack Rocks
Early Fall pic of the haystack rocks on Cannon beach
almost 7 years ago
Leisurely stroll on Cannon Beach
Oregon has so many sights to see! One perfect for the evening is Cannon Beach. Walk along the shore, sand in your feet, towards Haystack Rock. Try to catch a glimpse of all the hues in the sky during sunset. If you have more time, bring along chairs & materials for a bonfire and have your own little barbeque on the sea shore.