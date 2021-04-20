Where are you going?
Haystack Rock

Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, OR 97145, USA
Mussel beach Cannon Beach Oregon United States
Haystack Rocks Cannon Beach Oregon United States
Leisurely stroll on Cannon Beach Cannon Beach Oregon United States

Mussel beach

You know how we hold our breath when we go underwater? Mussels hold their water when the tides recede, as happens here on the misty and moody and every now and then sunny Oregon coast. Later we popped into a seafood place down the road. The mussels were from New Zealand.
By Chris Colin

Jess Monillas
almost 7 years ago

Haystack Rocks

Early Fall pic of the haystack rocks on Cannon beach
Chaitri Aroskar
almost 7 years ago

Leisurely stroll on Cannon Beach

Oregon has so many sights to see! One perfect for the evening is Cannon Beach. Walk along the shore, sand in your feet, towards Haystack Rock. Try to catch a glimpse of all the hues in the sky during sunset. If you have more time, bring along chairs & materials for a bonfire and have your own little barbeque on the sea shore.

