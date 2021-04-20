Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hay On Wye Booksellers

13-14 High Town, Hay-on-Wye, Hereford HR3 5AE, UK
Website
| +44 1497 820875
A village of books Hay On Wye United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm

A village of books

Located on the east bank of the River Wye in the nation of Wales, the village of Hay-on-Wye because a book village thanks to local bookseller, Richard Booth. The Welshman also declared Hay an independent state back in 1977 and appointed himself the King of Hay. The publicity stunt did wonders for the sleepy village and pretty much put it on the map.

Hay-on-Wye Booksellers is one of the 40+ book shops in the village today.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points