Hay On Wye Booksellers
13-14 High Town, Hay-on-Wye, Hereford HR3 5AE, UK
| +44 1497 820875
Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
A village of booksLocated on the east bank of the River Wye in the nation of Wales, the village of Hay-on-Wye because a book village thanks to local bookseller, Richard Booth. The Welshman also declared Hay an independent state back in 1977 and appointed himself the King of Hay. The publicity stunt did wonders for the sleepy village and pretty much put it on the map.
Hay-on-Wye Booksellers is one of the 40+ book shops in the village today.