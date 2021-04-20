Where are you going?
Hawksmoor

157A Commercial St, London E1 6BJ, UK
| +44 20 7426 4850
Hawksmoor United Kingdom

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 10:30pm

Hawksmoor

Vociferous carnivores searching for London’s best upmarket steakhouse need look no further than Hawksmoor. The city's franchise of six restaurants specialises in grass-fed, dry-aged beef cut beautifully thick and seared to perfection. Meat is not where Hawksmoor’s charm ends, however. Alongside the bone marrow with onions and porterhouse steaks, there are glorious fish dishes such as the “roast shoulder” of turbot, starters of Dartmouth lobster and fried queenie scallops, and an anchovy hollandaise you won't have encountered anywhere else. Of course, it helps that the staff keep you in well-made cocktails and the restaurants themselves are set in beautiful settings in Borough, Seven Dials, Knightsbridge, the City, Soho, and Spitalfields.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points