Hawksmoor
Vociferous carnivores searching for London’s best upmarket steakhouse need look no further than Hawksmoor. The city's franchise of six restaurants specialises in grass-fed, dry-aged beef cut beautifully thick and seared to perfection. Meat is not where Hawksmoor’s charm ends, however. Alongside the bone marrow with onions and porterhouse steaks, there are glorious fish dishes such as the “roast shoulder” of turbot, starters of Dartmouth lobster and fried queenie scallops, and an anchovy hollandaise you won't have encountered anywhere else. Of course, it helps that the staff keep you in well-made cocktails and the restaurants themselves are set in beautiful settings in Borough, Seven Dials, Knightsbridge, the City, Soho, and Spitalfields.