A New Look for an Old Institution
Since 1967, visitors, college students, Capitol Hill staffers, interns, congressmen, clerks, and lawyers have graced this iconic Capitol Hill neighborhood bar dining on burgers and cheap beer. Longtime patrons remember the look of a rambling, musty, and dark two-story saloon before it closed in 2011. Under new ownership and 14 months of structural renovations, the bar reopened in January 2013. Today, the Hawk N' Dove features an open dining area, 18-foot ceilings, French windows, fireplace, a stage for live music and a 40-foot bar that offers 18 beers on tap including local brands Chocolate City, Lost Rhino, and Flying Dog.