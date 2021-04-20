Hawaiian Vanilla Co
43-2007 Paauilo Mauka Rd, Paauilo, HI 96776, USA
| +1 808-776-1771
Mon - Fri 10am - 2pm
The Hawaiian Spice RouteIce cream, chocolate-chip cookies, coffee, cakes, shakes—these are the goodies where you expect to find vanilla beans or vanilla flavor. But what about lemonade, BBQ sauce, chutney, cornbread, maple syrup, jelly, or salad dressing? And would you expect to find a vanilla farm (the first and only commercial vanilla operation in the U.S.) in Hawaii?
The Big Island continues to surprise me, and today the surprising secret ingredient is….Vanilla!
Don't miss the chance to have a vanilla experience on the Big Island. You can have a vanilla lunch complete with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream for dessert, and then take a walking tour of the vanilla farm and learn how the Hawaiian Vanilla Company started raising this crop on the Big Island.
Overall, a great way to spend an afternoon. And you won't go hungry!
More Information:
Hawaiian Vanilla Company Website: www.HawaiianVanilla.com
Information on the Vanilla Experience Luncheon (Reservations are required!)
Other tours and tastings offered at the farm: Vanilla Tours
