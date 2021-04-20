Havlan & West
This Bucktown lifestyle boutique carries everything for the home, closet, and beyond—and at an affordable price point to boot. Owner Emily McKenney curates an inventory focused on Chicago
designers (Le Coeur, Sophia Reyes, Ali's Collection, Production Mode), though she also has an eye for international must-haves, like pillows and handwoven baskets sourced from India, Turkey, Thailand
, Ghana, and Guatemala. Other home essentials include beautifully crafted candles, blankets, soaps, and lotions, in addition to plenty of decorative items (macramé, tribal prints, original paintings, and terrariums, to name a few). A selection of greeting cards and small add-ons are sold by the register, too, ensuring you’ll have plenty of gift-buying inspiration.