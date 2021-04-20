Where are you going?
Havlan & West

1870 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
| +1 773-799-8367
Havlan & West Chicago Illinois United States

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon 12pm - 7pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 7pm

Havlan & West

This Bucktown lifestyle boutique carries everything for the home, closet, and beyond—and at an affordable price point to boot. Owner Emily McKenney curates an inventory focused on Chicago designers (Le Coeur, Sophia Reyes, Ali's Collection, Production Mode), though she also has an eye for international must-haves, like pillows and handwoven baskets sourced from India, Turkey, Thailand, Ghana, and Guatemala. Other home essentials include beautifully crafted candles, blankets, soaps, and lotions, in addition to plenty of decorative items (macramé, tribal prints, original paintings, and terrariums, to name a few). A selection of greeting cards and small add-ons are sold by the register, too, ensuring you’ll have plenty of gift-buying inspiration.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

