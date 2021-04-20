Where are you going?
Haven Gastropub

42 S De Lacey Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Website
| +1 714-221-0680
Haven Gastropub Pasadena California United States

Haven Gastropub

Haven features unique craft cocktails, and full beer and wine menus. Try a few of Haven's own brews, such as "Disco Pants" (a light and flavorful black ale), "Performance Enhancing Drink" (a coffee brown ale), or "Glass Elevator" (a nitro chocolate wheat beer). This gastropub also has the best lamb burger I've ever had in my life, and the ambiance is great—friendly and cozy without feeling crowded.

** July 2014 Update: Sadly, the Pasadena location is now closed; however, their Orange location is still open.
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

