Havana Rumba

4115 Oechsli Ave, Louisville, KY 40207, USA
Website
| +1 502-897-1959
Sun 12pm - 8:30pm
Mon - Wed 5pm - 9:30pm
Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri 11:30am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

Experience Authentic Cuban Dining

With three Louisville locations, you have no excuse not to experience the Cuban culture at Havana Rumba. Try authentic Cuban food, and experience authentic Cuban atmosphere, with nice servers, live music, and an overall great vibe. Don’t miss the yucca, empanadas, and delicious sandwiches. Check out the Middletown location to enjoy outdoor seating and live music.

Photo: Havana Rumba Restaurant
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

