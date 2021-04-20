Where are you going?
Hattie's Hat Restaurant

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
| +1 206-784-0175
Sat, Sun 9am - 2am
Mon - Fri 10am - 2am

Hattie’s Hat is a Ballard classic, even if you’re not hung over (but especially if you are). It’s definitely a bar that serves food, rather than a restaurant, but the booths in the back area tend to be relatively quieter. The brunch menu includes a fearsome selection of Bloody Marys, such as the Rosemary Mary (made with house-infused rosemary vodka), the 2 Horses Mary (made with horseradish-infused vodka), and the Smoked Salmon Mary (made with Alaska Distillery’s smoked salmon vodka), plus hearty comfort fare like corned beef hash, eggs benedict, and Swedish pancakes. They host live performances, bingo games, and trivia nights, so check the calendar to see what’s coming up — or just drop in for one of Seattle’s best Bloody Marys.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

