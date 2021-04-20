Hattie's Hat Restaurant

Bring Your Hangover to Hattie's
Hattie’s Hat is a Ballard classic, even if you’re not hung over (but especially if you are). It’s definitely a bar that serves food, rather than a restaurant, but the booths in the back area tend to be relatively quieter. The brunch menu includes a fearsome selection of Bloody Marys, such as the Rosemary Mary (made with house-infused rosemary vodka), the 2 Horses Mary (made with horseradish-infused vodka), and the Smoked Salmon Mary (made with Alaska Distillery’s smoked salmon vodka), plus hearty comfort fare like corned beef hash, eggs benedict, and Swedish pancakes. They host live performances, bingo games, and trivia nights, so check the calendar to see what’s coming up — or just drop in for one of Seattle’s best Bloody Marys.