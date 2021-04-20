Hatch Show Print 224 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm

Hatch Show Print Inside a downtown complex that also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the shiny, 23-story Omni Hotel sits Hatch Show Print, Nashville’s famous letterpress company. Established in 1879, the print shop created show posters for the likes of Elvis, Hank Williams, Duke Ellington, and Johnny Cash, and its straightforward, graphically bold signs continue to advertise every performance at the Ryman Auditorium to this day. Visitors to the shop can watch designers arrange hand-carved woodblocks or operate the antique letterpress machines that turn out the posters. In the gift shop next to the workroom, it’s a challenge to choose just one image from the colorful wall of posters for sale.