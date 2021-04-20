Where are you going?
Hatch Show Print

224 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
| +1 615-256-2805
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm

Hatch Show Print

Inside a downtown complex that also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the shiny, 23-story Omni Hotel sits Hatch Show Print, Nashville’s famous letterpress company. Established in 1879, the print shop created show posters for the likes of Elvis, Hank Williams, Duke Ellington, and Johnny Cash, and its straightforward, graphically bold signs continue to advertise every performance at the Ryman Auditorium to this day. Visitors to the shop can watch designers arrange hand-carved woodblocks or operate the antique letterpress machines that turn out the posters. In the gift shop next to the workroom, it’s a challenge to choose just one image from the colorful wall of posters for sale.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

April Kilcrease
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Hatch Show Print, Nashville

One of the oldest letterpress shops in the United States, Hatch Show Print is now part of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Check out the floor-to-ceiling shelves of carved wooden printing blocks, and browse artwork used to advertise such legends as Bessie Smith, Earl Scruggs, and Johnny Cash.

