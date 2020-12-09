Hatch and Sons
15 Saint Stephen's Green, Dublin Southside, Dublin 2, Ireland
| +353 1 661 0075

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon, Tue, Fri 8am - 5pm
Wed, Thur 8am - 9pm
Sat 9am - 6pm
Hatch & SonsOn the north side of St. Stephen's Green, in the basement beneath the Little Museum, Hatch & Sons is in one large room that manages to be cozy and light-filled at once. Along one side of the restaurant, shelves are lined with ingredients while the chef works at a large kitchen island piled with baskets of scones and breads and bowls of lemons.
Hatch & Sons is open for breakfast, lunch and light snacks during the day and only open late on Wednesdays and Thursdays. If you are staying at one of the hotels on St. Stephen's Green and want to skip the typical hotel breakfast for €20 or more, a bowl of porridge or yogurt and granola can be had for under €5 at Hatch & Sons. Even the most expensive mains are under €15. The restaurant bills itself as an Irish kitchen, and it stays true to that name with beef & Guinness stew, sandwiches made with rolls typical of Waterford, and fish and cheese boards featuring some of Ireland's tastiest local products.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Biting the brilliant blaas at Hatch and Sons
Hatch and Sons is tucked away opposite St Stephen's Green at number 15, between Kildare and Dawson streets.
It's well worth taking the trouble to find, because this tiny little restaurant serves up simple but really tasty local Irish cuisine, which takes the warmth and honesty of the traditional kitchen table as its guiding light and inspiration.
As well as breakfast items, salads, cakes, and mains such as beef and Guinness stew, Hatch and Sons has blaas on the menu - soft and floury white Irish baps that come from Waterford. We tried the goats cheese and beetroot, and the spiced beef and onion relish, both of which were delicious.
This is a great spot for breakfast or lunch, and it's worth asking too about the food quizzes they sometimes run in the evening.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Hatch & Sons
With nostalgic kitchen decor, including an inviting checkerboard-tiled floor and dove gray tongue-and-groove wood paneling, Hatch & Sons is open all day, serving breakfast, lunch and early evening nibbles. The Ireland-centric dishes include hearty bowls of Irish stew, charcuterie plates, fresh-baked soda bread and sandwiches made on traditional white rolls from Waterford called "blaas."