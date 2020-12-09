Biting the brilliant blaas at Hatch and Sons

Hatch and Sons is tucked away opposite St Stephen's Green at number 15, between Kildare and Dawson streets.



It's well worth taking the trouble to find, because this tiny little restaurant serves up simple but really tasty local Irish cuisine, which takes the warmth and honesty of the traditional kitchen table as its guiding light and inspiration.



As well as breakfast items, salads, cakes, and mains such as beef and Guinness stew, Hatch and Sons has blaas on the menu - soft and floury white Irish baps that come from Waterford. We tried the goats cheese and beetroot, and the spiced beef and onion relish, both of which were delicious.



This is a great spot for breakfast or lunch, and it's worth asking too about the food quizzes they sometimes run in the evening.