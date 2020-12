Hatch and Sons

Hatch & Sons

On the north side of St. Stephen's Green, in the basement beneath the Little Museum, Hatch & Sons is in one large room that manages to be cozy and light-filled at once. Along one side of the restaurant, shelves are lined with ingredients while the chef works at a large kitchen island piled with baskets of scones and breads and bowls of lemons.Hatch & Sons is open for breakfast, lunch and light snacks during the day and only open late on Wednesdays and Thursdays. If you are staying at one of the hotels on St. Stephen's Green and want to skip the typical hotel breakfast for €20 or more, a bowl of porridge or yogurt and granola can be had for under €5 at Hatch & Sons. Even the most expensive mains are under €15. The restaurant bills itself as an Irish kitchen, and it stays true to that name with beef & Guinness stew, sandwiches made with rolls typical of Waterford, and fish and cheese boards featuring some of Ireland 's tastiest local products.