Hat Gallery
Carrer de Dénia, 37, 46006 València, Valencia, Spain
+34 963 94 38 75
Photo courtesy of Paco Caballer Costa
Hat Gallery, Valencia, SpainThe exhibition space Hat Gallery features all kinds of art. Recent shows include: a multimedia exposition on femicide in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; designs that one artist created for a local chocolate factory; and a collaboration presenting 40 different artistic interpretations of a chair, such as Me by Paco Caballer Costa.
This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.