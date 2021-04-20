Where are you going?
Carrer de Dénia, 37, 46006 València, Valencia, Spain
+34 963 94 38 75
The exhibition space Hat Gallery features all kinds of art. Recent shows include: a multimedia exposition on femicide in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; designs that one artist created for a local chocolate factory; and a collaboration presenting 40 different artistic interpretations of a chair, such as Me by Paco Caballer Costa.

This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.
By Lisa Abend , AFAR Contributor

