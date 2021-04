Hat Gallery, Valencia, Spain

The exhibition space Hat Gallery features all kinds of art. Recent shows include: a multimedia exposition on femicide in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico ; designs that one artist created for a local chocolate factory; and a collaboration presenting 40 different artistic interpretations of a chair, such as Me by Paco Caballer Costa. Hat Gallery , 34/963-943-875. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.