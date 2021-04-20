Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hassan II Mosque

Boulevard de la Corniche, Casablanca 20000, Morocco
+212 5224-82886
Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca Casablanca Morocco
Second Largest Mosque in the World! Casablanca Morocco
Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca Casablanca Morocco
Second Largest Mosque in the World! Casablanca Morocco

Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca

The Hassan II Mosque is the second largest mosque in the world after the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Breathtaking!
By Jennifer Kendall

More Recommendations

Juan M. Muñoz Jimenez
over 6 years ago

Second Largest Mosque in the World!

This beautiful testament to divinely inspired architecture is 2nd in the world in size only to that in Mecca. It has a mixture of Italian and Moroccan marble and when housing fully packed can accommodate some 100,000 people when the courtyard is taken into account. What is more impressive is that this mosque has a massive retractable ceiling to ventilate.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points