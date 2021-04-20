Hassan II Mosque
Boulevard de la Corniche, Casablanca 20000, Morocco
+212 5224-82886
Hassan II Mosque in CasablancaThe Hassan II Mosque is the second largest mosque in the world after the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Breathtaking!
over 6 years ago
Second Largest Mosque in the World!
This beautiful testament to divinely inspired architecture is 2nd in the world in size only to that in Mecca. It has a mixture of Italian and Moroccan marble and when housing fully packed can accommodate some 100,000 people when the courtyard is taken into account. What is more impressive is that this mosque has a massive retractable ceiling to ventilate.