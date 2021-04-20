Hashem
HashemHashem might not be the smartest address in town, but it’s one of the tastiest. Everyone—and we do mean everyone—comes to eat here. An Amman institution, the restaurant dishes up the city’s best fuul (stewed fava bean dip) and crisp, fresh falafel with creamy hummus for the masses 24 hours a day. There’s no menu, so just plunk yourself down at a plastic table and order what everyone else is having. Washed down with a cup of scalding mint tea, this is Jordanian street food at its best.
The falafel restaurant Hashem is as basic as it gets, an institution that hasn’t changed much since it opened in the mid-1950s. Visitors flock here to sit on plastic chairs in the busy alleyway, where they can dine and drink mint tea. It’s a spectacle just to watch the chickpea balls fry.