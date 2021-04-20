Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hashem

King Faisal Street Amman, ʿAmman, Jordan
Website
| +962 6 463 6440
Hashem Jordan
Hashem Jordan
Hashem Jordan
Hashem Jordan

More info

Hashem

Hashem might not be the smartest address in town, but it’s one of the tastiest. Everyone—and we do mean everyone—comes to eat here. An Amman institution, the restaurant dishes up the city’s best fuul (stewed fava bean dip) and crisp, fresh falafel with creamy hummus for the masses 24 hours a day. There’s no menu, so just plunk yourself down at a plastic table and order what everyone else is having. Washed down with a cup of scalding mint tea, this is Jordanian street food at its best.
By Jessica Lee , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

John Oseid
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Hashem

The falafel restaurant Hashem is as basic as it gets, an institution that hasn’t changed much since it opened in the mid-1950s. Visitors flock here to sit on plastic chairs in the busy alleyway, where they can dine and drink mint tea. It’s a spectacle just to watch the chickpea balls fry.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points