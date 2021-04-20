Hashem King Faisal Street Amman, ʿAmman, Jordan

Hashem Hashem might not be the smartest address in town, but it’s one of the tastiest. Everyone—and we do mean everyone—comes to eat here. An Amman institution, the restaurant dishes up the city’s best fuul (stewed fava bean dip) and crisp, fresh falafel with creamy hummus for the masses 24 hours a day. There’s no menu, so just plunk yourself down at a plastic table and order what everyone else is having. Washed down with a cup of scalding mint tea, this is Jordanian street food at its best.