Hash House A Go Go

6800 West Sahara Avenue
| +1 702-804-4646
Las Vegas Nevada United States

Sun - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 10pm

The Whole Farm At Your Table

Don't let the nondescript exterior fool you—Hash House A Go Go takes its farm-to-table seriously, and in a big way. Artfully arranged meats and produce (or eggs and waffles if you're in for breakfast) dwarf normal portions here, making meals almost as entertaining as any show on the Strip.

Order the Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto, for instance, and you'll get the whole fruit, along with an entire ear of corn and a hefty helping of fried portobello mushrooms. A sprig of rosemary crowns the signature Sage Fried Chicken Benedict, accompanied by a generous hunk of watermelon (above). You'll definitely want to bring friends if you have any intention of finishing your plate, but the outsized food is fresh, delicious and irresistibly fun.

By Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
