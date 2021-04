Harvest Moon Brewing Co

Slap the Pig's Ass

If you're looking for a conversation starter the next time you show up to a house party, swing by the Harvest Moon Brewery in Belt, Montana , and stock up on Pig's Ass Porter. Your inner child will giggle with glee every time you look at the label.The beer inside may be even better than the branding; a rich, full-bodied porter with a dry finish, this is one of the most unique Montana brews you'll come across.