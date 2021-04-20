Where are you going?
Harvest Moon Brewing Co

7 5th St
Website
| +1 406-277-3188
Slap the Pig's Ass Belt Montana United States

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 4pm

Slap the Pig's Ass

If you're looking for a conversation starter the next time you show up to a house party, swing by the Harvest Moon Brewery in Belt, Montana, and stock up on Pig's Ass Porter. Your inner child will giggle with glee every time you look at the label.

The beer inside may be even better than the branding; a rich, full-bodied porter with a dry finish, this is one of the most unique Montana brews you'll come across.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

