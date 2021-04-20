Harvard's Glass Flowers
I get so excited when I visit the Harvard Museum of Natural History. It has so many diverse displays that there is something of interest for everyone. Drawn from specimens of Harvard's 3 research museums, it covers the categories of animal, vegetable, mineral. My favorite has to be the glass flowers. What appears to be a comprehensive collection of botanical specimens, is actually made entirely out of glass. Their are over 3000 models and the tiny details are accurate and quite amazing. You won't believe your eyes, and in winter, they are always in bloom!