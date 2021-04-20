Where are you going?
Harvard Museum of Natural History

26 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
+1 617-495-3045
Harvard's Glass Flowers

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Harvard's Glass Flowers

I get so excited when I visit the Harvard Museum of Natural History. It has so many diverse displays that there is something of interest for everyone. Drawn from specimens of Harvard's 3 research museums, it covers the categories of animal, vegetable, mineral. My favorite has to be the glass flowers. What appears to be a comprehensive collection of botanical specimens, is actually made entirely out of glass. Their are over 3000 models and the tiny details are accurate and quite amazing. You won't believe your eyes, and in winter, they are always in bloom!
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

