Hartstone Inn
41 Elm St, Camden, ME 04843, USA
| +1 207-236-4259
Photo courtesy of Hartstone Inn
More info
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10pm
Hartstone InnIn the heart of Camden town, this Maine classic has been welcoming guests for over 20 years. Its pair of stately white clapboard buildings houses 22 rooms and suites, 10 of which have separate entrances for the height of privacy. Each is individually designed and furnished, with traditional wood sleigh and four-poster beds, plush seating around gas fireplaces, and views that range from Mount Battie and Maiden Cliff to the inn’s multiple gardens filled with fragrant lavender and lush hydrangeas and peonies. Culinary travelers seek out the property for its on-site cooking school, which offers hands-on lessons on regional specialties as well as the opportunity to work alongside chef and owner Michael Salmon in preparing that evening’s menu. You can also book in advance for seasonal sugarhouse tours to learn how maple syrup is made, or go mushroom hunting with a forager in nearby Camden Hills State Park.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
A tasty coastal retreat in mid-coast Maine
Hidden in the small town of Camden, Maine lies a culinary hideaway perfect for a weekend foodie getaway. Chef Michael Salmon ( a former recipient of Caribbean Chef of the Year) and his wife Mary Jo run their inn with a focus on comfortable luxury and gourmet cuisine. Rooms are comfortably appointed with sumptuous linens and french provincial touches but the real star here is Chef Michael's food. Guests of the inn will be treated to a delectable 2 course breakfast featuring seasonal and local ingredients while Mary Jo and Chef Michael help you plan your day around Maine's beautiful mid coast. Be sure to save room for the inns 5 course chef's tasting dinner. Chef Michael marries classic French technique with global influences, each course better than the one before. The standout of the night for me was the butter poached lobster with vanilla buerre blanc, the fragrant sauce a perfect foil for Maine's succulent lobster.