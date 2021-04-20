Hartstone Inn 41 Elm St, Camden, ME 04843, USA

Hartstone Inn In the heart of Camden town, this Maine classic has been welcoming guests for over 20 years. Its pair of stately white clapboard buildings houses 22 rooms and suites, 10 of which have separate entrances for the height of privacy. Each is individually designed and furnished, with traditional wood sleigh and four-poster beds, plush seating around gas fireplaces, and views that range from Mount Battie and Maiden Cliff to the inn’s multiple gardens filled with fragrant lavender and lush hydrangeas and peonies. Culinary travelers seek out the property for its on-site cooking school, which offers hands-on lessons on regional specialties as well as the opportunity to work alongside chef and owner Michael Salmon in preparing that evening’s menu. You can also book in advance for seasonal sugarhouse tours to learn how maple syrup is made, or go mushroom hunting with a forager in nearby Camden Hills State Park.