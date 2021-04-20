Where are you going?
Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport

6000 N Terminal Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30320, USA
Website
| +1 800-897-1910
Atlanta's Gateway to the World

While many may see Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport—the world's busiest—as overwhelming and unorganized, Atlantans love that you can find nearly anything here. It's laid out as a straight line with domestic at one end and international at the other. Gates are on both sides and accessible by the SkyTrain. Both Delta and AirTran are based here, and the new international terminal opened in 2012 with new restaurants and shopping. You can now visit Atlanta landmarks such as the Varsity, Sweetwater Draft House, and Sweet Auburn Curb Market without leaving the airport. Jay Z even opened an outpost of the 40/40 Club here.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

