The Rocks' Craft Beer Pub

You can't go down a single street in the Rocks, Sydney 's oldest neighborhood, without finding a great pub. Many have quite the history and story to tell. Harts Pub is home to the Rocks Brewing Company, which offers craft brews on 12 rotating taps. You'll find their Governor Golden Ale, Hangman Pale Ale, Boxer Red Ale and the Butcher Porter alongside other craft beers from throughout the country. The upscale pub fare pairs well with the beers and includes calamari, wings, and burgers.