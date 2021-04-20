Hartley's Crocodile Adventures
Captain Cook Hwy, Wangetti QLD 4871, Australia
| +61 7 4055 3576
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm
Crocodile Boat Tours and Pole-Feeding at Hartley's Crocodile AdventuresHartley's is your best chance to see one of Australia's most famous animals up close. Aside from the interactive and expertly guided boat tour through the lagoon, where the crocs lurk underneath, you can also pole-feed the crocodiles. Though this experience is extra and reservations are essential, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Other interactive experiences include the crocodile attack live show as well as a tour of the crocodile farm, where you learn about how crocodiles are used both for commercial use and conservation.
Hartley's offers more than crocs in their eco-adventure facility. The best surprise was to be able to feed the wallabies and kangaroos in a free range habitat. The self-guided cassowary walk is a safe way to see these unique creatures without getting harmed in the wild. The all encompassing experience does include feeding the koalas and seeing them up close too.
The Gondwana gateway offers a walk to see snakes, quolls and monitors; the wildlife discovery trail displays aviary and water birds, turtles and more.
This experience helped me understand the conservation of Australia on a much deeper level.