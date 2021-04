Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse

As its name suggests, this culinary tribute to Chicago’s favorite sports broadcaster is a cross between a classic steakhouse and a homey Italian eatery. For an old- Chicago experience, try the chicken vesuvio; served with potatoes and peas in a white-wine sauce, it was supposedly invented in the city in the 1930s. (The Swiss-cheese bovine out front? That's an homage to Caray's favorite expression: "Holy cow!")