Harrods food halls

I always enjoy going to Harrods food halls because as a solo female traveler, I don't always want to sit inside a restaurant or a pub alone for my meals. I'm a foodie and like to eat well but it doesn't have to cost an arm or a leg. I think the displays at Harrods food halls are beautiful and the prepared food section is teeming with yummy foods that can be purchased and warmed up later. I love Scotch eggs and there's quite a variety of LARGE Scotch eggs on offer here. After stuffing my face, I like to wash it down with one of the specialty sodas or juices then take a stroll through the labyrinth department store upstairs. The escalators are magnificent.