Harrods
87-135 Brompton Rd, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7XL, UK
| +44 20 7730 1234
More info
Sun 11:30am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm
Look Up in the Food HallsA trip to London isn't complete without a visit to Harrods, the world-famous department store. What I find most fascinating though is the building itself and its interior design. Spend a little time looking beyond the items on sale and check out the walls and ceilings. Look up in the Food Halls and you'll see some amazing decorations.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Harrods
Everybody knows about the famous Harrods! This huge department store offers something for everybody. There are even affordable items to choose from. Even if you don't plan to buy, this place is fun to window shop. The staff were very helpful & nice. Be sure to check out the Perfumery!
over 4 years ago
Harrods food halls
I always enjoy going to Harrods food halls because as a solo female traveler, I don't always want to sit inside a restaurant or a pub alone for my meals. I'm a foodie and like to eat well but it doesn't have to cost an arm or a leg. I think the displays at Harrods food halls are beautiful and the prepared food section is teeming with yummy foods that can be purchased and warmed up later. I love Scotch eggs and there's quite a variety of LARGE Scotch eggs on offer here. After stuffing my face, I like to wash it down with one of the specialty sodas or juices then take a stroll through the labyrinth department store upstairs. The escalators are magnificent.