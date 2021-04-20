Haro Village

Where are you going?
Party Like It's a 1999 Bottle of Rioja! Haro Spain

Party Like It's a 1999 Bottle of Rioja!

Do you dream of swimming in a river of wine while even more rains down upon you?

This is your chance to wage war on fellow winos in the great Wine Battle of Rioja! More than 10,000 people get together in the city of Haro and over 130,000 liters of wine are propelled via leather drinking bags, water guns, buckets, and anything that will hold wine!

This is a two day festival which embodies the very sense of the word bacchanalia. As it’s a hugely popular event, but sure to plan ahead or be left high and dry!

Photo by BigSus/Wikimedia.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

