Harney Sushi

3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110, USA
Website
| +1 619-295-3272
San Diego's only sustainable seafood sushi restaurant San Diego California United States

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 3pm

San Diego's only sustainable seafood sushi restaurant

Harney Sushi has a location in the Old Town area of San Diego and Oceanside. It is the only sushi restaurant in San Diego that strictly follows the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch list. What this means is that every sushi they sell is from a healthy and sustainable source. Sustainable meaning seafood that is either caught or farmed in ways that consider the long-term vitality of harvested species and the well-being of the oceans.

If you love sushi, this little gem in Old Town is definitely worth checking out while you are here in San Diego.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

