Harney Sushi
3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110, USA
| +1 619-295-3272
More info
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 3pm
San Diego's only sustainable seafood sushi restaurantHarney Sushi has a location in the Old Town area of San Diego and Oceanside. It is the only sushi restaurant in San Diego that strictly follows the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch list. What this means is that every sushi they sell is from a healthy and sustainable source. Sustainable meaning seafood that is either caught or farmed in ways that consider the long-term vitality of harvested species and the well-being of the oceans.
If you love sushi, this little gem in Old Town is definitely worth checking out while you are here in San Diego.