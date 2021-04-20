Harney Lane Winery
9010 E Harney Ln, Lodi, CA 95240, USA
| +1 209-365-1900
Sun - Sat 11am - 5pm
A Family-Run Winery with Great WinesI had heard a lot of talk about the Lodi region of Northern California wine country lately, but I didn't expect the wine tasting experience there to be so rewarding. Harney Lane Winery showcases the best aspects of Lodi wine country: a family-run business, a beautiful setting, excellent wines, and sustainable viticulture. The winery is certified for its sustainable farming practices. Five generations of the family have grown grape vines here, since 1907, and today they carry on the family's traditions by producing very small quantities of hand-crafted wines and sharing them in a friendly, welcoming setting.
The tasting room is open Thurs.-Mon. 12:00-5:00. Expect to see the owners, Kyle and Jorja, or their 2 children and dog; in fact, the owners may even be pouring the wine behind the bar. The lush "forest" garden makes a lovely spot for a picnic or to relax with a glass of wine. Tastings are $5.