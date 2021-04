Harmony Express Chair Alder Creek, Whistler, BC V0N 1B2, Canada

Escape the Crowds On Whistler Mountain The Harmony Express chair on Whistler Mountain offers access to more advanced terrain with a third of the crowd. Wide open bowls, ridge runs, and the opportunity for plenty of powder (weather permitting) kept us on that corner of the mountain all day. For those less experienced, two green runs will take you back to the main lifts so don't be afraid to check it out and see for yourself.