Harley Farms Goat Dairy

Hanging with Some Goats

My day hanging with a family of goats was far more thrilling than I initially expected. The excursion was one of several during a trip through San Mateo County and Silicon Valley - the areas surrounding San Francisco As a child I remember feeding the goats at a nearby farm. I don't know why it excited me so much but clearly that same childlike joy is a part of me because the same feelings resurfaced at Harley Farms.After feeding the goats and learning more about the cheese-making process, I had the chance to sample a few of the different varieties they make.