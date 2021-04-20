Where are you going?
Harley Farms Goat Dairy

205 North St, Pescadero, CA 94060, USA
Website
| +1 650-879-0480
Fri - Sun 11am - 4pm

Hanging with Some Goats

My day hanging with a family of goats was far more thrilling than I initially expected. The excursion was one of several during a trip through San Mateo County and Silicon Valley - the areas surrounding San Francisco.

As a child I remember feeding the goats at a nearby farm. I don't know why it excited me so much but clearly that same childlike joy is a part of me because the same feelings resurfaced at Harley Farms.

After feeding the goats and learning more about the cheese-making process, I had the chance to sample a few of the different varieties they make.
By Megan Eileen McDonough

Kelly Vicars
almost 7 years ago

Goats, Berries, and More!

Harley Farms, past the tiny town of Pescadero off California's scenic Highway 1, rewards visitors for making the trek with copious samples of award-winning goat cheese, berry preserves, and syrups. Be sure to go outside and say hi to the goats themselves, and check out the amazing artwork chairs upstairs in the barn.

