Harley Farms Goat Dairy
205 North St, Pescadero, CA 94060, USA
| +1 650-879-0480
Fri - Sun 11am - 4pm
Hanging with Some GoatsMy day hanging with a family of goats was far more thrilling than I initially expected. The excursion was one of several during a trip through San Mateo County and Silicon Valley - the areas surrounding San Francisco.
As a child I remember feeding the goats at a nearby farm. I don't know why it excited me so much but clearly that same childlike joy is a part of me because the same feelings resurfaced at Harley Farms.
After feeding the goats and learning more about the cheese-making process, I had the chance to sample a few of the different varieties they make.
almost 7 years ago
Goats, Berries, and More!
Harley Farms, past the tiny town of Pescadero off California's scenic Highway 1, rewards visitors for making the trek with copious samples of award-winning goat cheese, berry preserves, and syrups. Be sure to go outside and say hi to the goats themselves, and check out the amazing artwork chairs upstairs in the barn.