Exploring the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee
In Milwaukee, you'll find the world's only Harley-Davidson Museum. A visit to this impressive museum will immerse you in a world of historic displays, a virtual riding experience, gripping stories of specific bikes and their past owners, special exhibits and more. What's really great about the museum is it shows you the progression of the Harley-Davison brand from its beginnings to present day, and explains why certain changes were made along the way. It also takes the stereotype of burly biker thugs and transforms the riding culture into something sleek and sexy. The Harley-Davison Museum is home to about 500 vehicles; 7,000 pieces of clothing; 30,000 small artifacts; 150,000 original photographs; and over 1 million historical pieces of paper like travel diaries, newsletters and meeting minutes.