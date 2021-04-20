Harkin Store
An authentic general store from 1871, the Harkin offers a kitschy step back in time that shouldn’t be missed when driving the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway. Once the social center of the community, the store was where West Newton residents gathered to buy groceries, barter for supplies, and share town gossip. Many of the store’s original goods remain on the shelves today, taking visitors back to a simpler time in history. Open from late October to early May, the store also features costumed staff, special programming on Sundays, and a gift shop stocked with knickknacks. Visit to examine the wares, check for mail in the mail slots, or grab a seat by the stove and enjoy a game of checkers. Then head to the porch and enjoy sweeping views of the Minnesota River Valley.