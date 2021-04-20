Free music in the park
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, an annual, noncommercial music festival is held over three days on the first weekend of October in San Francisco
's Golden Gate Park. Conceived as a bluegrass-only festival in 2001, it has evolved into one of the largest music festivals in the country, drawing huge crowds who come to hear more than 100 bands of all genres play across several different stages. Bring blankets, friends, family, and Frisbees and feel free to pack your own picnic, too, but more than 50 food and drink vendors set up in the park. Since the festival is free and the venue has no assigned seats, tickets are not required.