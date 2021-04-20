Harddecore Designs
Among the happening shops in Prague
's flourishing design scene, only a few can boast status as one of the originals. Located in between Prague’s main train station and the smaller Masaryk station, Harddecore is one of the trailblazers. Fashion designer Josefina Bakošová founded the gallery-like shop in 2006. Along with Bakošová’s namesake label, Harddecore offers jewelry and design objects from over 150 Czech and international designers. Bakošová makes her wares upstairs on the 3rd floor, alongside her husband, designer Petr Bakoš. Feel free to walk up and say hello, if you can stand to leave the shop itself, which is—not surprisingly—beautifully designed.