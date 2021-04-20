Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Harddecore

Senovážné nám. 2088/10A, 110 00 Praha-Nové Město, Czechia
Website
| +420 775 417 230
Harddecore Designs Prague Czech Republic

More info

Mon - Fri 11am - 7pm
Sat 11am - 5pm

Harddecore Designs

Among the happening shops in Prague's flourishing design scene, only a few can boast status as one of the originals. Located in between Prague’s main train station and the smaller Masaryk station, Harddecore is one of the trailblazers. Fashion designer Josefina Bakošová founded the gallery-like shop in 2006. Along with Bakošová’s namesake label, Harddecore offers jewelry and design objects from over 150 Czech and international designers. Bakošová makes her wares upstairs on the 3rd floor, alongside her husband, designer Petr Bakoš. Feel free to walk up and say hello, if you can stand to leave the shop itself, which is—not surprisingly—beautifully designed.
By Joann Plockova , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points