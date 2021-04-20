Hardcore Espresso
81 Bloomfield Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
| +1 707-823-7588
Sat, Sun 6am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 5am - 7pm
A Utopian Coffee Bar in Sebastopol, CaliforniaIf your wine country excursions bring you into Sebastopol and you need a little jolt - because the drive is a touch longer here than to Napa - stop by Hardcore Espresso right along the highway.
It's a "we're all in this together" shop and coffee stop with picnic tables outside, a tarp-covered terrace with soft chairs, and a freecycle clothing stand for taking what you need. The coffee menu is typical shop fare, but the vibe is downright groovy.